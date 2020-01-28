UrduPoint.com
Punjab University To Organise NCRSE-2020 On Jan 29

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:54 PM

Punjab University to organise NCRSE-2020 on Jan 29

Punjab University's Department of Special Education, in collaboration with the Punjab Welfare Trust for the Disabled, Ghazali Education Trust and Christen Blind Mission (CBM), will organise the 3rd National Conference on Research in Special Education, on Wednesday, Jan 29 at the PU Law College auditorium

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Secretary Special Education Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari, Country Director CBM Farrah Naz and others will attend the event.

