Punjab University to organise NCRSE-2020 on Jan 29

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab University's Department of Special Education, in collaboration with the Punjab Welfare Trust for the Disabled, Ghazali education Trust and Christen Blind Mission (CBM), will organise the 3rd National Conference on Research in Special Education, on Wednesday, Jan 29 at the PU Law College auditorium.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Secretary Special Education Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari, Country Director CBM Farrah Naz and others will attend the event.