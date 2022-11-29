(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab University, in collaboration with Brunel University London will organise student's exhibition and prize distribution ceremony on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University, in collaboration with Brunel University London will organise student's exhibition and prize distribution ceremony on Wednesday Nov 30, 2022 at 11 a.m at College of Art & Design, Old Campus. PU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and others will attend the ceremony.