Punjab University to organize NCORE-2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Institute of education & Research (IER) will organize the first National Conference on Research and Education (NCORE-21) with the theme of "Pakistan's Government Concept of Madina State and Education System" on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Punjab University said here on Monday that Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhter, prominent religious scholars, researchers and others would participate in the event. The conference will continue till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Punjab University will remain closed on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 on account of"Annual Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (R.A)".

However, PU Gujranwala and Jhelum Campuses will remain opened on the said day.