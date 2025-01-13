Punjab University To Organize Pakistan’s Biggest Book Fair From Feb 20
Punjab University administration will organize Pakistan’s biggest three-day book fair from February 20 to 22 at the New Campus
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Punjab University administration will organize Pakistan’s biggest three-day book fair from February 20 to 22 at the New Campus.
In this regard, a meeting of the Book Fair Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Acting PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, in which deans of various faculties and heads of administrative departments participated.
Addressing the meeting, Acting PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the provision of affordable books to the people will be ensured in the Pakistan’s biggest book fair. He said that best arrangements will be made for the book fair as per tradition of the university. He said that a record 145,000 books were sold in the three-day book fair last year. The heads of various committees gave briefings in the meeting.
