Open Menu

Punjab University To Organize Pakistan’s Biggest Book Fair From Feb 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 08:13 PM

Punjab University to organize Pakistan’s biggest book fair from Feb 20

Punjab University administration will organize Pakistan’s biggest three-day book fair from February 20 to 22 at the New Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Punjab University administration will organize Pakistan’s biggest three-day book fair from February 20 to 22 at the New Campus.

In this regard, a meeting of the Book Fair Coordination Committee was held under the chairmanship of Acting PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, in which deans of various faculties and heads of administrative departments participated.

Addressing the meeting, Acting PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that the provision of affordable books to the people will be ensured in the Pakistan’s biggest book fair. He said that best arrangements will be made for the book fair as per tradition of the university. He said that a record 145,000 books were sold in the three-day book fair last year. The heads of various committees gave briefings in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab February From Best

Recent Stories

ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebr ..

ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebrating regional culture

2 minutes ago
 Gilani issues production orders of Ejaz Ahmad Chau ..

Gilani issues production orders of Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary

2 minutes ago
 Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between t ..

Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between treasury-opposition on Jan 16

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly w ..

Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles

2 minutes ago
 KP to introduce Gandhara Knowledge corridor: SACM

KP to introduce Gandhara Knowledge corridor: SACM

2 minutes ago
 ICT Police for strict action against officers in c ..

ICT Police for strict action against officers in crime-prone areas: DIG Raza

2 minutes ago
De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA

De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA

2 minutes ago
 District Courts clear 119,000 cases in 2024

District Courts clear 119,000 cases in 2024

2 minutes ago
 20 criminals arrested, drugs, liquor, weapons seiz ..

20 criminals arrested, drugs, liquor, weapons seized

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of ch ..

Deputy Speaker NA announces six-member panel of chairpersons

2 minutes ago
 CM Bugti, Iranian Ambassador vow to promote bilate ..

CM Bugti, Iranian Ambassador vow to promote bilateral relations

18 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather expected across Pakistan: PMD

Cold, dry weather expected across Pakistan: PMD

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan