Punjab University To Organize Seminar On World Food Safety Day Tomorrow

Published June 06, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Punjab University Department of Food Sciences, in connection with the World Food Safety Day, will organize national seminar on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 10am at Al Raazi Hall

According to PU spokesperson here, the PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro VC Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Punjab Food Authority Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon, PCSIR DG Dr Quratulain Syed and others will participate in the event.

More Stories From Pakistan

