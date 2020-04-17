Punjab University to pay salaries, pension on April 23

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has instructed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for payment of salaries and pensions to in-service and retired employees on April 23, 2020 in the wake of the upcoming holy month of Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has instructed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for payment of salaries and pensions to in-service and retired employees on April 23, 2020 in the wake of the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

The daily-wage employees would also get their salary without any deduction as they had been assigned duties during this period, a press release said on Friday.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that salaries would be paid in advance so that the lower grade staff and retired employees of the Punjab University could purchase essential items of everyday life without facing any difficulty. He said that an opportunity had also been provided to the upper grade employees, who are helping others from their own pocket, to help others so that the deserving people could also get financial or any other assistance before Ramazan.