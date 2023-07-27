Open Menu

Punjab University To Recruit 229 Professors, Associate Professors, Lecturers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab University has invited applications to fill the 229 vacant posts of various disciplines, Registrar office sources told APP here on Thursday.

The applications have been sought for the posts of Professors (Pay Package BS-21), Associate Professors (Pay Package BS-20), Assistant Professor (Pay Package BS-19) and Lecturers (Pay Package BS-18).

The Higher education Commission (HEC) eligibility criteria shall be observed strictly in all the subjects, which were available on HEC/Punjab University Website.

The recruitment will be carried out in 169 various departments including 34 Professors in 29 departments while 50 Associate Professors will be recruited in 37 different departments.

Likewise, 106 Assistant Professors will be recruited in 68 departments while 39 lecturerswill be recruited in 34 departments.

Aspirants can submit their applications to the university till October 2.

