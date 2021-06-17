UrduPoint.com
Punjab University, Uzbek University To Fortify Academic Ties

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:37 PM

The Punjab University (PU) and Uzbekistan's Nuqus State Pedagogical Institute have vowed to strengthen academic relations and promote cultural activities to bring both the nations closer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) and Uzbekistan's Nuqus State Pedagogical Institute have vowed to strengthen academic relations and promote cultural activities to bring both the nations closer.

In this regard, a delegation from the Uzbek university is visiting Punjab University currently, which called on PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed at his office here on Thursday.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Director Regional Integration Centre Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, Senior Member Advisory board CGSS Brigadier (retd) Mansoor Saeed, deans of various faculties, Vice Rector Nuqus State Pedagogical Institute Kalkhanov Jumabaevich with others were also present.

Vice Rector Kalkhanov Jumabaevich expressed his intentions to promote bilateral relations with the Punjab University as both the nations share many common values.

He stressed the need to enhance people-to-people contact, adding that he would never forget the love and hospitality of Pakistanis.

VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the PU would extend full support to the Uzbek universities to raise their academic standards. He said that the universities of both the countries would jointly work on various research projects and organise seminars, conference, etc. He said that the PU would also offer scholarships to the Uzbek students.

Earlier, the Uzbek delegation visited various departments and met heads of department to discuss collaboration in various fields.

