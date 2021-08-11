Punjab University VC inaugurates new tree plantation drive

Punjab University (PU)'s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Wednesday inaugurated a new tree plantation campaign in connection with Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative to plant maximum trees for improving environmental conditions in Pakistan

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr. Muhammad Khalid Khan, Resident Officer II Jalil Tariq, faculty members, officers and employees participated on the occasion. The VC, Pro VC and others planted trees of cheeko, palm and olive at the ground adjacent to Admin Block.

Talking to the participants, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmed said that it was a must to plant maximum trees for the survival of all living beings on the earth. He said that every Pakistani should participate in the tree plantation drive.

He said, "It is our prime responsibility to save the natural environment." He said that PU was playing its role for improving the environment of Lahore city.

Resident Officer II Jalil Tariq said that in the last one and a half years, PU had planted 15 thousand fruit trees. He said that 40 varieties of fruit trees had been planted besides establishing various gardens of fruit trees on campus. He said that the university had launched the Greens to Orchard program under which fruit trees were being planted with a survival rate of more than 90 percent.

Meanwhile, PU College of Earth and Environmental Sciences in collaboration with Rotary Club of Lahore Garrison also organized a ceremony to plant trees at its premises. PU CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, faculty members and students participated in the event.