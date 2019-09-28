UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Vice Chancellor Awarded For Human Rights Chair

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 06:11 PM

Punjab University Vice Chancellor awarded for human rights chair

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has presented a special award to Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed for establishing Human Rights Chair at Institute of Communication Studies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has presented a special award to Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed for establishing Human Rights Chair at Institute of Communication Studies.

Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department organised a ceremony to launch web-portal for streamlining treaty reporting for strengthening of human rights and GSP Plus here at a hotel.

Minister Ijaz Alam, In-charge PU Human Rights chair Dr Bushra Rehman and others participated in the event.

The ministers appreciated VC Prof Niaz Ahmed on establishment of Human Rights chair at PU and said that this initiative would help create awareness about human rights in society.

They said that there was need to sensitise people on protecting each others' rights and it was hoped the chair would play its role to bring change in the mindset of people and will work against human rights abuses in Pakistan.

