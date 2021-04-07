UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Vice Chancellor, Faculty Members Condole Death Of Journalist's Mother

Wed 07th April 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, faculty members, officers and Universities' Public Relations Officers Association have expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of senior journalist Hassan Abbas.

In a condolence message, they prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

