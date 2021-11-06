UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Inaugurates Art Exhibition

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 09:13 PM

Punjab University Vice Chancellor inaugurates art exhibition

Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed inaugurated an art exhibition consisting of the projects of Master of Fine Arts' students at College of Art and Design (CAD) here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed inaugurated an art exhibition consisting of the projects of Master of Fine Arts' students at College of Art and Design (CAD) here on Saturday.

College Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, heads of various departments, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

The VC visited various stalls and appreciated the excellent artwork of the students and their supervisors.

Talking to the media, the VC said that the creative students of College of Art and Design have amazingly reflected various aspects of society in their artwork. He said that the way the students had reflected their culture in their masterpieces was stunning. He said that the CAD students were full of creative ideas and they had a good understanding of our society.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Canada Dollars Media Event

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Crown Prince of Luxem ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Crown Prince of Luxembourg at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Factory sealed over illegal sugar stock

Factory sealed over illegal sugar stock

1 minute ago
 25 criminals held, contraband seized

25 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister , Lahore Qalandars CEO discuss cric ..

Chief Minister , Lahore Qalandars CEO discuss cricket

1 minute ago
 Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Finals on Sun ..

Happy Cow Cheese Polo for Peace Cup: Finals on Sunday

1 minute ago
 Guard Group Polo Cup: ZS Polo face Country in fina ..

Guard Group Polo Cup: ZS Polo face Country in final

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.