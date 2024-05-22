Open Menu

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood Congratulates Dr Raghib Naeemi On Becoming IIC Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood congratulates Dr Raghib Naeemi on becoming IIC Chairman

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood has congratulated the eminent religious scholar and head of Jamia Naeemia Dr Maulana Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi on becoming the Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council (IIC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood has congratulated the eminent religious scholar and head of Jamia Naeemia Dr Maulana Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi on becoming the Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council (IIC).

He said that Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi has an MA in Arabic and a PhD in Islamic Studies from Punjab University and is our brilliant alumnus. He said that it was a matter of pride for him as the Vice Chancellor that PU Alumnus was awarded Sitar-e-Imtiaz and was entrusted with the headship of an important institution like the Islamic Ideological Council. He hoped that Dr Naeemi would continue to serve the PU, the nation and the country.

Related Topics

Punjab From Arab

Recent Stories

CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complain ..

CDA launches dedicated helpline for water complaints

35 seconds ago
 Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,000

Philippines healthcare worker gap rises to 190,000

37 seconds ago
 Japan's core machinery orders up 2.9 pct in March

Japan's core machinery orders up 2.9 pct in March

38 seconds ago
 DC urges robust action to prevent polio

DC urges robust action to prevent polio

40 seconds ago
 Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing com ..

Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates ..

10 minutes ago
 Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday

Istanbul to host IABS on Thursday

7 minutes ago
Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with ..

Ex Governor SBP calls upon students to equip with skills for practical life

3 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters i ..

LESCO collects over Rs 7.81m from 81 defaulters in 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

7 minutes ago
 MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day

MNSUA marks Int'l Biological Diversity Day

7 minutes ago
 Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqba ..

Around 500 students takes admission in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)

2 minutes ago
 Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in fi ..

Temu owner Pinduoduo says triples net profit in first quarter

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan