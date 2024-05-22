Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood congratulates Dr Raghib Naeemi on becoming IIC Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood has congratulated the eminent religious scholar and head of Jamia Naeemia Dr Maulana Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi on becoming the Chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council (IIC).

He said that Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi has an MA in Arabic and a PhD in Islamic Studies from Punjab University and is our brilliant alumnus. He said that it was a matter of pride for him as the Vice Chancellor that PU Alumnus was awarded Sitar-e-Imtiaz and was entrusted with the headship of an important institution like the Islamic Ideological Council. He hoped that Dr Naeemi would continue to serve the PU, the nation and the country.