Punjab University , WCLA ink MoU on preserving heritage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):Punjab University and Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for human resource development in the field of conservation, preservation of heritage buildings and promotion of culture.

PU Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmad, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Professor Dr Amra Raza, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram, Department of Archeology Chairman Dr. Muhammad Hameed and other officials were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

The aim of the MoU is to promote tourism, preserve tangible and intangible heritage and train staff in the specified field of archaeology.

PU Department of Archeology would assign faculty members and students to work with WCLA staff on sites involving archaeological excavations for necessary recordings and documentations.

WCLA would provide the opportunity in the ongoing projects for internships and provide a platform of learning for both WCLA and Archaeology students.