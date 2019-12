Punjab University's Department of Philosophy will organize Iqbal memorial lecture at the Al-Raazi Hall New Campus on Wednesday (tomorrow) at 10: 30 am

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Prof Dr Iqbal Afaqi and others will attend the lecture.