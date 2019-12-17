- Home
- Pakistan
- News
Punjab University's Department of Philosophy will organize Iqbal Memorial lecture tomorrow
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:38 PM
Punjab University's Department of Philosophy will organize Iqbal memorial lecture at the Al-Raazi Hall New Campus on Wednesday (tomorrow) at 10: 30 am
PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Prof Dr Iqbal Afaqi and others will attend the lecture.