UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University's Department Of Philosophy Will Organize Iqbal Memorial Lecture Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:38 PM

Punjab University's Department of Philosophy will organize Iqbal Memorial lecture tomorrow

Punjab University's Department of Philosophy will organize Iqbal memorial lecture at the Al-Raazi Hall New Campus on Wednesday (tomorrow) at 10: 30 am

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab University's Department of Philosophy will organize Iqbal memorial lecture at the Al-Raazi Hall New Campus on Wednesday (tomorrow) at 10: 30 am.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Prof Dr Iqbal Afaqi and others will attend the lecture.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

10 minutes ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

10 minutes ago

Senate body for restoring medical quota for ex-FAT ..

2 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Project to Be Completed ..

2 minutes ago

French Take to Streets for Fresh Nationwide Protes ..

2 minutes ago

Energy Community Secretariat Confirms Ukraine Set ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.