(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab University's (PU) Department of Information Management (DoIM) will organise a two-day workshop on "Qualitative Research Essentials" on July 30-31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab University's (PU) Department of Information Management (DoIM) will organise a two-day workshop on "Qualitative Research Essentials" on July 30-31.

A number of researchers, MPhil/PhD scholars, research assistants, educators will attend the event.

Senior faculty members will brief the participants on 'introduction to qualitative research, using philosophy in qualitative research, developing literature/ knowledge map, collecting evidence, coding text, images and pictures and crafting analysis.