Punjab unveils first integrated financing strategy to tackle SDGs, climate challenges

Punjab has taken a landmark step to align its development agenda with global sustainability goals, launching Pakistan’s first Integrated Financing Strategy aimed at mobilising resources to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Punjab has taken a landmark step to align its development agenda with global sustainability goals, launching Pakistan’s first Integrated Financing Strategy aimed at mobilising resources to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The strategy was launched at a high-level workshop on Thursday, jointly organised by the Punjab Resource Management and Policy Unit (PRMPU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The event brought together government officials, private sector leaders, development partners, and financial institutions to explore how Punjab can bridge its financing gaps while responding to climate change and poverty reduction.

The Integrated Financing Strategy is designed to pool together public funds, private sector investment, and international support into a unified mechanism that can effectively target development challenges. It is the first such initiative in the country and comes at a critical time, as Pakistan grapples with mounting fiscal constraints, rising debt, and worsening climate risks.

Speaking at the workshop, UNDP Resident Representative in Pakistan Dr Samuel Rizk said innovative approaches are urgently needed. “Pakistan is grappling with shrinking budgets, rising debt, and worsening climate risks, but there’s hope in these challenges. With over 460 trillion dollars in global private wealth, even a small shift toward sustainable investments could spark real change. Punjab’s new strategy shows the kind of bold thinking we need to create a future that’s inclusive and resilient.”

PRMPU Managing Director Ahmed Rajwana echoed this optimism, stressing Punjab’s pivotal role in the national economy. “As the country’s economic powerhouse, Punjab has a responsibility to lead the way,” he said. “This isn’t just about planning—it’s about action. We’re using tools like climate funds and partnerships with businesses to drive growth that benefits everyone, from farmers to city dwellers, while protecting our environment.”

Additional Secretary Finance for Punjab, Umer Abbas Mela, explained that the government is creating mechanisms to attract private capital alongside global climate finance.

“By empowering local governments and managing resources wisely, we’re creating a foundation for sustainable growth. This strategy is our roadmap to get there,” he said, highlighting efforts to decentralise financial powers and ensure more efficient use of resources at district and community levels.

The workshop featured participation from Punjab’s Finance and Environment Departments, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the State Bank of Pakistan, and international partners such as the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Discussions focused on transforming ideas into actionable steps, particularly in climate financing, private sector partnerships, and sustainable infrastructure investments.

Observers at the event noted that Punjab’s move comes at a time when provinces are under increasing pressure to fund development despite budgetary shortfalls. With climate-induced disasters such as floods and heatwaves causing billions in losses annually, experts argue that sustainable financing is not just an option but a necessity.

The Integrated Financing Strategy is expected to serve as a model for other provinces in Pakistan, linking local development needs with international climate and sustainability agendas. By combining public resources with private and international capital, the government hopes to unlock new opportunities for economic growth, poverty alleviation, and resilience building.

Officials also underlined that achieving the SDGs requires collective effort. Public institutions, businesses, and development partners must work in sync to ensure resources are effectively channelled to health, education, environment, and social protection programmes.

Punjab’s launch of the Integrated Financing Strategy marks a significant step toward not only meeting global commitments but also addressing local needs. As Dr Rizk pointed out, the province’s bold experiment could demonstrate how even resource-constrained regions can design innovative financing systems to build a sustainable and inclusive future.