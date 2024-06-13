Punjab unveils people-friendly budget with major health initiatives: Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Thursday the Punjab

government had presented a "people-friendly" budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Lauding the efforts of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he highlighted the

budget's focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services across the

province.

Key initiatives include the establishment of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer

Treatment and Research in Lahore, with a projected cost of Rs 56 billion.

Additionally, the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha is set to be

built at an estimated Rs 9 billion.

The budget also allocates Rs 450 million

for the introduction of an air ambulance service to enhance emergency

healthcare accessibility.

He emphasized the government's commitment to completing these projects

by 2024-25, ensuring that quality health facilities are available to the public.

He remarked that these efforts reflect the Punjab government's dedication

to advancing the province's healthcare sector and improving the well-being

of its citizens.