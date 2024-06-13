Punjab Unveils People-friendly Budget With Major Health Initiatives: Salman
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Thursday the Punjab
government had presented a "people-friendly" budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.
Lauding the efforts of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he highlighted the
budget's focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services across the
province.
Key initiatives include the establishment of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer
Treatment and Research in Lahore, with a projected cost of Rs 56 billion.
Additionally, the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha is set to be
built at an estimated Rs 9 billion.
The budget also allocates Rs 450 million
for the introduction of an air ambulance service to enhance emergency
healthcare accessibility.
He emphasized the government's commitment to completing these projects
by 2024-25, ensuring that quality health facilities are available to the public.
He remarked that these efforts reflect the Punjab government's dedication
to advancing the province's healthcare sector and improving the well-being
of its citizens.
