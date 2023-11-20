Punjab utilizing weather generators, artificial rain modern techniques to bring down' intensity of smog' : Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Environment Minister Bilal Afzal said on Monday that the department is considering testing twelve imported weather generators and advanced artificial rain technology across the province to tackle the emerging menace of smog intensity.

Talking to a private news channel, the Federal minister said that a weather generator that will arrive in Pakistan next month will be capable of dissolving smog in an area of ??5 square kilometres.

He said that reducing the emission of harmful gases and using modern technology to control air pollution is the need of the hour.

To address this, the Punjab government is also looking into providing modern machinery to farmers to reduce reliance on open-air crop burning, adding, consultation on artificial rainfall to eliminate smog is also part of this campaign and it was decided that preparations should be made regarding artificial rain on November 28 or 29, when there is possibility of a cloudy weather.

He further explained that we need long-term continuous policies, and awareness drives in Punjab to control Air quality as the smog crisis in Lahore is a complex issue, stemming from various sources of pollution, including vehicle emissions, industrial activities, construction projects, and the burning of crop stubble.

These factors collectively contribute to the city's deteriorating air quality, posing serious health risks to its residents, he added.

Despite the challenging circumstances in the whole province, the present government remains focused on its commitment to mitigate the smog problem by introducing long-term strategies.

A crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles is already underway as part of a wider effort to improve air quality and ensure the well-being of the people of Lahore, he mentioned.

The Punjab government has also imposed hefty fines against violators contributing to the pollution in industries and transportation systems.