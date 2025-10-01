Punjab, Uzbekistan Pledge Closer Trade Ties, Boost Investment Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A parliamentary and trade delegation from Uzbekistan called on Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, at PISC House on Wednesday, reaffirming the commitment of both sides to enhance bilateral trade and investment cooperation.
The Uzbek delegation was led by Nurdinjon Ismoilove, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber (Oliy Majlis) of Uzbekistan, and included Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Alisher Takhtave, Honorary Consul General Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra, deputy chairmen of parliamentary committees and heads of various institutions.
During the meeting, both sides agreed to strengthen economic ties through increased trade cooperation and mutual investment opportunities. Focal persons were appointed to facilitate coordination, and it was decided that regular exchange of trade delegations would be carried out to foster deeper commercial linkages.
Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain highlighted the vast investment potential in Punjab, particularly within its Special Economic Zones. He invited Uzbek investors to explore joint ventures in key sectors including agriculture, tourism, energy, electric vehicles and manufacturing.
The minister informed the delegation that a Surgical City, Garment City and Pharmaceutical Valley are being established to attract and support foreign investment. He assured full facilitation for Uzbek investors.
The Uzbek Speaker, Nurdinjon Ismoilove, lauded Punjab’s investment-friendly initiatives, terming the establishment of a community center in Faisalabad as a commendable move. He underlined the need to bolster trade relations and announced that Uzbekistan would soon dispatch a business delegation to Punjab. He also extended an invitation to Minister Shafay Hussain to visit Uzbekistan for further engagement.
Ambassador Alisher Takhtave echoed the importance of concrete steps to deepen bilateral trade ties. He assured that the upcoming visit of the Punjab minister to Uzbekistan would include meetings with the local business community to explore avenues for cooperation.
Director of Punjab board of Investment and Trade, Dr. Imran Hashmi, was also present during the meeting.
Recent Stories
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan
MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DINAR Cancer Hospital launches month-long awareness campaign for cancer5 minutes ago
-
PERA force activated in Faisalabad5 minutes ago
-
44th National Kabaddi Championship kicks off5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews flood relief efforts in Kot Momin5 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Uzbekistan pledge closer trade ties, boost investment cooperation5 minutes ago
-
Uzbek parliamentary delegation visits Lahore Fort5 minutes ago
-
Five drug dealers jailed5 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) held at RWU15 minutes ago
-
Four nabbed in murder case15 minutes ago
-
DC reviews municipal services, anti-dengue measures25 minutes ago
-
Punjab PERA force holds formal parade in Sargodha25 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns PTI former chairman's bail pleas until October 0825 minutes ago