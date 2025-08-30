Punjab VCs’ Conference 2025 Adopts Landmark Declaration For Higher Education Reform
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), in collaboration with Bargad Organisation for Youth Development, organised the Vice Chancellors’ Conference 2025 at a local hotel on Saturday.
The landmark gathering brought together more than 100 vice chancellors, rectors, international experts, policymakers, and civil society leaders, culminating in the adoption of the Conference Declaration, a bold roadmap aligning Punjab’s higher education sector with the transformative vision of the Punjab government.
PHEC Chairperson Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan stated that the declaration was not merely aspirational but a structured framework for institutional reform. He reiterated PHEC’s role as both catalyst and regulator, steering universities toward global competitiveness, sustainable growth, and societal relevance.
The conference featured eminent international scholars including Prof. Dr. Andreas Burkert (University of Kassel, Germany), Ambassador Dr. Asif Chaudhry (Washington State University, USA), Prof. Raheel Nawaz (Staffordshire University, UK), Dr. John K. Schueller (University of Florida, USA), and Dr. Rehan Sadiq (University of British Columbia, Canada). They collectively urged Punjab’s universities to integrate artificial intelligence, data science, and climate adaptation into curricula and research, while deepening international partnerships to counter academic isolation.
Leading national voices also contributed to the reform agenda. Sardar Masood Khan, former Ambassador to the U.S. and China, initiated dialogue on transnational education.
Dr. Tariq Banuri, former HEC Chairman, called for innovation-driven teaching and research. Shahnaz Wazir Ali (SZABIST) stressed quality assurance, while Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin, former PHEC Chairperson, underscored governance and financial reforms. Prof. Dr. Moeed Yousaf (VC, BNU) led discussions on social cohesion, joined by Prof. Dr. Zaib-un-nisa Hussain and Dr. Saqib Mukhtar.
In the closing plenary, Haseeb Athar, former FPSC Chairman, underlined the importance of leadership pipelines, with contributions from Lt. Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, Syed Babar Ali, Prof. Dr. Sohail Naqvi, Mian Altaf Saleem, and Engr. Jawaid Saleem Qureshi.
The Conference Declaration set out reforms under five pillars: improving teaching through TRCs, AI integration and global exchanges; strengthening quality standards via global rankings, audits, and alumni engagement; ensuring governance and sustainability with VC-led accountability, revenue diversification, and smart campuses; promoting civic engagement through service-learning, community internships, and disaster relief cells; and building leadership and human capital with a Provincial Leadership academy, modern HR systems, and diaspora linkages.
HEC Chairman Nadeem Mahboob, in the concluding session, attended the event as Chief Guest. He lauded PHEC’s leadership for forging consensus around a bold reform agenda, calling the declaration “a turning point for universities in Punjab and beyond.” He reaffirmed the Federal government’s commitment to supporting its implementation.
