Punjab wants promoting health tourism with Turkiye: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Friday Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif wanted to strengthen health tourism between Pakistan and Turkiye.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Aygen Yenigen, founder and CEO of Healthy in Turkey NGO, at the University of Health Sciences (UHS). The discussion primarily focused on bone marrow transplants and potential collaboration in the health sector.

During the meeting, the health minister said that CM Maryam Nawaz was taking historic and revolutionary steps in healthcare. Under her leadership, Punjab has launched the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Programme, which has already resulted in 150 successful bone marrow transplants at Children’s Hospital Lahore.

He asked Aygen Yenigen to present a comprehensive proposal on enhancing bone marrow transplant facilities in Punjab. In response, she offered consultancy to the provincial government for improving transplant services.

Aygen Yenigen expressed her keen interest in supporting Punjab’s healthcare sector and stated that she is willing to offer her expertise and services to further improve medical treatments and health tourism.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary Technical, Dr. Muhammad Waseem, and Pro Vice Chancellor UHS, Professor Nadia Naseem.