UrduPoint.com

Punjab WDD Launches Gender Parity Report 2021

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Punjab WDD launches Gender Parity Report 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Women Development Department (WDD) on Wednesday launched its Gender Parity Report 2021.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Muhammad Basharat was the chief guest at the report launching ceremony held here. Spokesperson for Chief Minister and Government of Punjab Musarat Jamshed Cheema, United Nations Population Fund Representative Latika Maske Pradhan, WDD Secretary Sumaira Samad and Secretary Punjab Commission on Status of Women Nida Azhar also attended the event.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja appreciated the WDD for preparing such a comprehensive report. He added that many such reports were submitted in the provincial assembly annually but were not discussed. These reports could be implemented only when these were discussed in the assembly. The minister assured that in the future, all such reports would not only be discussed in the assembly but their suggestions would also be made public.

On this occasion, Musarat Jamshed Cheema said that in order to solve women's problems, it was very important to bring them into mainstream. She said, "We work very hard to pass a law in the assembly but we do not focus on its implementation.

" She requested all women MPAs to play their role in implementing the laws related to women.

She added, "I am happy, now women are so aware and are raising their voices against the abuse and violence committed to them. We should not be alarmed by these growing statistics but should take them positively as accurate statistics would help us make better policies." The WDD Secretary Sumaira Samad said that last month, the Women Development Department had launched a 16-day awareness campaign regarding violence against women, child marriage and women's property rights and the gender parity report was also part of it.

In this report, she mentioned, the data had been collected with the support of various departments of Punjab to evaluate the status of women against more than 250 indicators which cut across six thematic areas regarding demographics, governance, health, education, economic participation and opportunities justice. "Based on these areas, we have made suggestions to all stakeholders and policy makers which will further help them in legislation process and solving women's problems in a more effective way."She mentioned that the department was planning to move to district level consultation in the next phase of this report.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister United Nations Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly Marriage Jamshed Women Event All

Recent Stories

Macron's Futile Visit to US Shows EU's Inability t ..

Macron's Futile Visit to US Shows EU's Inability to Protect Own Interests - Lavr ..

5 minutes ago
 Almost 1 Million Immigrants Gain US Citizenship, 3 ..

Almost 1 Million Immigrants Gain US Citizenship, 3rd Highest on Record - Report

5 minutes ago
 England can't obsess over hotshot Mbappe at World ..

England can't obsess over hotshot Mbappe at World Cup: Walker

5 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana announces result of Annual Examinatio ..

BISE Larkana announces result of Annual Examinations-2022 of SSC Part-I (Class-I ..

5 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Loses Title of World's Richest Man to LV ..

Elon Musk Loses Title of World's Richest Man to LVMH's Bernard Arnault - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 promptly responds to fire in Peshawar ..

Rescue 1122 promptly responds to fire in Peshawar Morr Sunday Bazaar

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.