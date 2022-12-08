Punjab WDD launches Gender Parity Report 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Women Development Department (WDD) on Wednesday launched its Gender Parity Report 2021.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Muhammad Basharat was the chief guest at the report launching ceremony held here. Spokesperson for Chief Minister and Government of Punjab Musarat Jamshed Cheema, United Nations Population Fund Representative Latika Maske Pradhan, WDD Secretary Sumaira Samad and Secretary Punjab Commission on Status of Women Nida Azhar also attended the event.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja appreciated the WDD for preparing such a comprehensive report. He added that many such reports were submitted in the provincial assembly annually but were not discussed. These reports could be implemented only when these were discussed in the assembly. The minister assured that in the future, all such reports would not only be discussed in the assembly but their suggestions would also be made public.

On this occasion, Musarat Jamshed Cheema said that in order to solve women's problems, it was very important to bring them into mainstream. She said, "We work very hard to pass a law in the assembly but we do not focus on its implementation.

" She requested all women MPAs to play their role in implementing the laws related to women.

She added, "I am happy, now women are so aware and are raising their voices against the abuse and violence committed to them. We should not be alarmed by these growing statistics but should take them positively as accurate statistics would help us make better policies." The WDD Secretary Sumaira Samad said that last month, the Women Development Department had launched a 16-day awareness campaign regarding violence against women, child marriage and women's property rights and the gender parity report was also part of it.

In this report, she mentioned, the data had been collected with the support of various departments of Punjab to evaluate the status of women against more than 250 indicators which cut across six thematic areas regarding demographics, governance, health, education, economic participation and opportunities justice. "Based on these areas, we have made suggestions to all stakeholders and policy makers which will further help them in legislation process and solving women's problems in a more effective way."She mentioned that the department was planning to move to district level consultation in the next phase of this report.