Punjab Wildlife Department Celebrates Int'l Biodiversity Day With Staff
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM
The Punjab Wildlife Department Rawalpindi marked the international biodiversity day here on Wednesday at its office to raise awareness among the staff on challenges to dwindling biodiversity reserves
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Punjab Wildlife Department Rawalpindi marked the international biodiversity day here on Wednesday at its office to raise awareness among the staff on challenges to dwindling biodiversity reserves.
The world biodiversity day is celebrated on May 22 whereas the theme for this year was "Be part of the Plan”, which is a call to action for all stakeholders to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity by supporting the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, also referred to as the The Biodiversity Plan.
The Biodiversity Plan offers opportunities for cooperation and partnerships among diverse actors including governments, indigenous peoples and local communities, non-governmental organizations, lawmakers, businesses, and individuals who are encouraged to highlight the ways in which they are supporting the implementation of the Biodiversity Plan.
This year the celebration of Biodiversity Day coincided with two meetings of Subsidiary Bodies of the Convention on Biological Diversity both taking place in Nairobi, namely: the twenty-sixth meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Scientific, Technical and Technological Advice (SBSTTA, 13-18 May) and the fourth meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Implementation (SBI, 21-29 May).
The Day was expected to increase the visibility momentum in the lead-up to the sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 16), to be held in Colombia from 21 October to 1 November 2024.
Assistant Director Wildlife, Loi Bher Wildlife park, Rizwana Aziz told APP that the Wildlife staff led by her held an awareness walk on the occasion with special banners and placards demanding public and stakeholders attention towards decreasing biodiversity due to climate change impacts.
A briefing was also given to the staff about the Day whereas seed balls were also thrown in the national park to demonstrate commitment towards protecting the plant species of the national park.
The wildlife staff also distributed pamphlets among the general public on the occasion to create awareness on biodiversity, it's importance in the environment and human life as a whole.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
6 died, 7 injured in road accident
Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed
US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates
Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..
Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements
UK general election to be held on July 4: media
FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 306 minutes ago
-
6 died, 7 injured in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 307 minutes ago
-
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements6 minutes ago
-
FS, SAARC SG discuss dynamics of organization19 minutes ago
-
Youth have potential to bring prosperity, good governance in country19 minutes ago
-
Pirzada visit Iranian Embassy to condole demise of President Raisi19 minutes ago
-
Ali Qasim Gillani vows to serve people as per legacy of Gillani family19 minutes ago
-
Health minister congratulates nation on successful open heart surgeries at RYK SZH28 minutes ago
-
Fact finding committee to probe Children's Hospital Incident; minister28 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in hospitals: Health Minister36 minutes ago
-
Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC36 minutes ago