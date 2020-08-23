Punjab Wildlife deptt achieves milestones in policy reforms

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is adopting various measures for the protection of wildlife in the province.

Punjab Wildlife and Parks sources said here on Sunday that during the last two years, the department achieved a number of milestones in policy reforms which include persons uploading illegal hunt on social media apprehended and heavily fined to discourage this illegal practice, netting of quails through use of electronic devices was being curbed throughout the province, proper pairing of 18-big cats (Lions and Tigers) donated by UAE made for strengthening of gene pool and addressing inbreeding issues, 04 Hog deers released by Punjab Chief Minister in wild at Changa Manga for strengthening of gene pool among wild population.

Sources further said that various schemes were under implementation which are improvement of wildlife park Bansra Gali (Murree), establishment of Zoo in Sargodha, improvement and development of Jallo Safari, Punjab Vulture restoration and conservation project, Green Pakistan programme, revival of wildlife resources in Punjab and others.

Some other initiatives included an amendment for issuance of digitized hunting permits for wildlife had been submitted for approval of cabinet and GIS Lab.

along with it's regional nodes was being established at provincial and regional headquarters for better digitized data collection and service delivery.

Some initiatives for improved financial management are e-ticketing at Lahore Zoo had been started, leasing of gate entry ticket and parking stand of all wildlife parks in Punjab.

Sources added, "A signature initiative is establishment of community based organizations for protection of wildlife species throughout Punjab." For protection and conservation of Punjab Urial the department was working with the model of community participation. The model played a vital role for the protection of Urial in Salt Range and a considerable number of Urial population had been increased in the area.

The idea was also implemented for protection of other endangered species like Black Buck, Chinkara, Blue Bull and Hog Deer. The department had proposed some key amendments in the rules which would allowcommunity participation model to serve as a revolutionary steps towardsthe conservation of wildlife.