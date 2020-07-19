UrduPoint.com
Punjab Wildlife Minister Asad Khokhar Resigns

Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Malik Asad Ali Khokhar on Sunday resigned as Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries, a private news channel reported, citing sources.

Sources said that Asad Khokhar has tendered his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar which was approved by him.

Sources said that Punjab Chief Minister has decided to remove Asad Khokhar from the post after consulting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had visited the provincial capital yesterday.

On the other hand, Asad Khokhar has said that he resigned from the ministry as he wants to give more time to his constituency.

Malik Asad Ali Khokhar had been appointed as Provincial Minister of Punjab for Fisheries and Wildlife back in December 2019.

He won by-election against PML-N candidate Khalid Mehmood Qadri on a ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

