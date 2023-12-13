Open Menu

Punjab Witnesses Decline In Dengue As 39 New Cases Reported

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Punjab witnesses decline in dengue as 39 new cases reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) In a positive turn, Punjab witnessed a decline in dengue cases, as only 39 new instances were reported on Wednesday.

The latest Health Department data reveals a total of 14,931 confirmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

However, the battle against the fever persists, with Lahore leading the unfortunate tally at 6,883 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,651, Gujranwala with 1,575, Multan with 1,435 and Faisalabad with 899 cases. Lahore, with an additional 27 cases, continues to grapple with the fever, Rawalpindi with one, Multan with five and Faisalabad with four new cases. Meanwhile, Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur each reported one case of dengue in last 24 hours.

Currently, 41 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 25 of them in Lahore district hospitals. Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with the Health Department teams that are working tirelessly to combat the outbreak.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the Health Department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are crucial to contain the spread of dengue in Punjab, said official sources.

