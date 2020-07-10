Punjab Women Departments 's Helpline received 15,182 complaints

UrduPoint.com
Fri 10th July 2020

Punjab Women Departments 's Helpline 1043 has received a total of 15,182 complaints of domestic violence during the year of 2018-2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Women Departments 's Helpline 1043 has received a total of 15,182 complaints of domestic violence during the year of 2018-2019.

According to the data shared by department here on Thursday , around 28,923 call were received by police, in which 15,698 cases of domestic violence were reported, cases of harassment were reported 4,063, threatening cases were 2,033 while cases of sexual assault were 549 in year 2018.

As of June 2018 the number of complaints received as compared to year 2019, witnessed an up sarge which indicates that more cases were committed against women.

The Helpline has addressed 75.128 inquires to the satisfaction of the callers with the number of inquires increasing over by the year.

This is indicative of the success of the increased awareness efforts including awareness calls and advertisement campaigns by Punjab Women' Department's Helpline.

This Helpline was set- up to empower women by providing a platform for support on economic, social and legal issues through information, referrals to relevant departments and opportunities.

