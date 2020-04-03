Punjab Women Protection Authority chairperson visits Darul Amaan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Kaneez Fatima Friday visited Darul Amaan and reviewed preventive measures with regard to coronavirus threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Kaneez Fatima Friday visited Darul Amaan and reviewed preventive measures with regard to coronavirus threat.

According to official sources, she distributed hygiene kits among the women living in Darul Amaan. The kits consisted of essential items including soap, towel, tissue rolls, hand-sanitizer, etc.

The chairperson also highlighted the preventive measures against coronavirus to the women living there. She stressed keeping the surrounding clean besides taking care of personal hygiene.

Adopting precautionary measures were necessary to stay safe from coronavirus, she added.

She said that allwomen living at Darul Amaan should maintain proper distance among themselves, adding that collective efforts were required to defeat coronavirus pandemic.