UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Visits Darul Amaan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:56 PM

Punjab Women Protection Authority chairperson visits Darul Amaan

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Kaneez Fatima Friday visited Darul Amaan and reviewed preventive measures with regard to coronavirus threat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Kaneez Fatima Friday visited Darul Amaan and reviewed preventive measures with regard to coronavirus threat.

According to official sources, she distributed hygiene kits among the women living in Darul Amaan. The kits consisted of essential items including soap, towel, tissue rolls, hand-sanitizer, etc.

The chairperson also highlighted the preventive measures against coronavirus to the women living there. She stressed keeping the surrounding clean besides taking care of personal hygiene.

Adopting precautionary measures were necessary to stay safe from coronavirus, she added.

She said that allwomen living at Darul Amaan should maintain proper distance among themselves, adding that collective efforts were required to defeat coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Punjab Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM announces massive package for Construction indu ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Tells Russian Security Council Month-Long Qu ..

1 minute ago

Upcoming OPEC+ Meeting Depends on Russia's Positio ..

1 minute ago

Borrell Says EU Benefits From Helping Africa Comba ..

1 minute ago

Information Minister lauds people for respecting l ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation det ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.