- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt submits acid control bill in ..
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt Submits Acid Control Bill In PA Secretariat
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 06:38 PM
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt has submitted the Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025 to the Punjab Assembly secretariat, here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt has submitted the Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025 to the Punjab Assembly secretariat, here on Wednesday.
This bill, prepared with the collaboration of the Initiative for Sustainable Development, is being
hailed as a significant advancement for the protection of women. The bill has been referred to
the Standing Committee on Home for review, which will present its report within two months.
Hina Pervaiz Butt stated that once approved, the bill will be immediately enforced across Punjab.
The Primary objective of the bill is to regulate the sale and purchase of acid to prevent acid attacks.
This initiative has been taken due to the special interest of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to
provide a safe and secure environment for women.
This bill represents an important step toward achieving a “Safe Punjab.”
According to the bill, individuals involved in the sale and purchase of acid must obtain a license issued by the respective district’s Deputy Commissioner. The license will be valid for two years and must be renewed upon expiration. Additionally, the bill prohibits the sale and purchase of acid to individuals under 18 years of age. Violations of the law can result in the cancellation of the license, along with heavy fines and penalties.
Hina Pervaiz Butt emphasized that the bill is a crucial step toward ensuring women’s safety and will play a significant role in eliminating the serious issue of acid attacks.
Recent Stories
Israeli forces detain 25 Palestinians from West Bank
WWB to launch skill development courses for youth
Three dacoits arrested, 12 motorcycles recovered
Austria joins SouthH2 Corridor project
Youth killed over minor dispute
5 gamblers arrested during raid in DIK
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan annou ..
Eight dead, 1317 injured in 1,250 accidents in Punjab
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir calls f ..
AJK President lauds Turkiye unwavering support to Kashmir cause
Sports gala, cultural day celebrations at UET
Drug peddler held in Sialkot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WWB to launch skill development courses for youth2 minutes ago
-
Three dacoits arrested, 12 motorcycles recovered2 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over minor dispute2 minutes ago
-
5 gamblers arrested during raid in DIK2 minutes ago
-
Eight dead, 1317 injured in 1,250 accidents in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir calls for SOPs to combat de ..6 minutes ago
-
Sports gala, cultural day celebrations at UET6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held in Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
Three arrested with fireworks products in large quantity2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt submits acid control bill in ..2 minutes ago
-
Mass mobilization vital to save innocent people from exploitation by human traffickers: Experts2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachments operation intensified2 minutes ago