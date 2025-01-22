Open Menu

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt Submits Acid Control Bill In PA Secretariat

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 06:38 PM

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt submits acid control bill in PA secretariat

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt has submitted the Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025 to the Punjab Assembly secretariat, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt has submitted the Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025 to the Punjab Assembly secretariat, here on Wednesday.

This bill, prepared with the collaboration of the Initiative for Sustainable Development, is being

hailed as a significant advancement for the protection of women. The bill has been referred to

the Standing Committee on Home for review, which will present its report within two months.

Hina Pervaiz Butt stated that once approved, the bill will be immediately enforced across Punjab.

The Primary objective of the bill is to regulate the sale and purchase of acid to prevent acid attacks.

This initiative has been taken due to the special interest of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to

provide a safe and secure environment for women.

This bill represents an important step toward achieving a “Safe Punjab.”

According to the bill, individuals involved in the sale and purchase of acid must obtain a license issued by the respective district’s Deputy Commissioner. The license will be valid for two years and must be renewed upon expiration. Additionally, the bill prohibits the sale and purchase of acid to individuals under 18 years of age. Violations of the law can result in the cancellation of the license, along with heavy fines and penalties.

Hina Pervaiz Butt emphasized that the bill is a crucial step toward ensuring women’s safety and will play a significant role in eliminating the serious issue of acid attacks.

Recent Stories

Israeli forces detain 25 Palestinians from West Ba ..

Israeli forces detain 25 Palestinians from West Bank

10 minutes ago
 WWB to launch skill development courses for youth

WWB to launch skill development courses for youth

2 minutes ago
 Three dacoits arrested, 12 motorcycles recovered

Three dacoits arrested, 12 motorcycles recovered

2 minutes ago
 Austria joins SouthH2 Corridor project

Austria joins SouthH2 Corridor project

10 minutes ago
 Youth killed over minor dispute

Youth killed over minor dispute

2 minutes ago
 5 gamblers arrested during raid in DIK

5 gamblers arrested during raid in DIK

2 minutes ago
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education ..

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan annou ..

2 minutes ago
 Eight dead, 1317 injured in 1,250 accidents in Pun ..

Eight dead, 1317 injured in 1,250 accidents in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthca ..

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir calls f ..

6 minutes ago
 AJK President lauds Turkiye unwavering support to ..

AJK President lauds Turkiye unwavering support to Kashmir cause

6 minutes ago
 Sports gala, cultural day celebrations at UET

Sports gala, cultural day celebrations at UET

6 minutes ago
 Drug peddler held in Sialkot

Drug peddler held in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan