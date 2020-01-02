UrduPoint.com
Punjab Women Protection Authority To Launch Toll Free Helpline

The Punjab Women Protection Authority will launch toll free helpline for the protection of women, said an official here on Thursday

Talking to APP, he said that the existing number of helpline facilities to extend legal assistance and protection to women facing violence and harassment were insufficient to deal with a large number of cases being reported.

The purpose for starting a dedicated service at the provincial level was to overcome the incidents of violence against women as it would help initiate prompt action against the law violators, he added.

The helpline staff, he said would comprise of law experts who would provide legal assistance on behalf of the government.

To a question, he said PWPA's toll free helpline would be issued during the current month, adding, it would decrease any kind of violence against women.

He said that the government would also provide every possible support to women who were facing domestic violence and abuse at greater risk.

He also said that keeping in view the increasing number of violence against women cases reported across the province, Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) has planned to launch toll free helpline.

He said that such initiatives would help decrease work load on the existing human rights helpline services and would provide swift assistance to survivors.

