Punjab Women' s Protection Authority to launch 3 cutting-edge VAWCs centres soon: Chairperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) In a groundbreaking move, Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Hina Parvez Butt Thursday announced the launch of three state-of-the-art violence against women centres (VAWCs) in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi soon to offer a secure environment, providing comprehensive services and resources for women in crisis.

This bold initiative reaffirms the Punjab government Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz Sharif's unwavering commitment to safeguarding women's rights, ensuring their protection, and promoting gender equality, she said while talking to a Private news channel.

The establishment of these centres marks a significant step towards creating a society where women can live without fear of violence and discrimination, she highlighted.

Chairperson Hina Parvez Butt highlighted the Chief Minister's commitment to addressing women's issues, particularly the devastating effects of acid violence.

She announced the introduction of the 'Acid Control Bill', which aims to regulate the sale and purchase of acid to prevent its misuse.

The bill will be complemented by awareness drives to educate the public about the severity of acid violence and the importance of preventing such heinous crimes, she added.

The awareness campaigns will target various segments of society, including schools, colleges, and communities, to promote a culture of tolerance and respect for women's rights.

By controlling the sale of acid and raising awareness about its consequences, the government hopes to significantly reduce the incidence of acid attacks and provide a safer environment for women to thrive, she added.

Responding to a query, she explained that the Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) has established a comprehensive system to support women affected by violence.

Through the PWPA's dedicated helpline, 15 women can register their violence-related issues and receive prompt assistance.

Additionally, virtual police stations have been set up to provide women with a safe and convenient platform to report complaints and seek help, she mentioned.

Recently, the PWPA has successfully addressed several complaints, taking swift action against perpetrators and providing support to survivors, she said, adding, that this integrated approach ensures that women have access to a range of services, from counselling and legal aid to medical support and protection, empowering them to break free from the cycle of violence and rebuild their lives.

To another question, the Chairperson announced the launch of a comprehensive media campaign to promote the protection and rights of women in Punjab.

The campaign, 'Empowering Women, Empowering Punjab,' aims to raise awareness about the importance of gender equality, challenge societal norms that perpetuate discrimination, and promote a culture of respect and inclusivity, she added.

She highlighted that the campaign will reach out to a wide audience, including men, women, and youth, through a series of impactful advertisements, public service messages, and social media initiatives to sensitize them about women's rights and the need to prevent violence against women.

The campaign will also highlight the services and support available to women through the Punjab Women Protection Authority, including the helpline, virtual police stations, and violence against women centres. By leveraging the power of media, the campaign seeks to create a transformative impact on societal attitudes and behaviours, ultimately contributing to a safer and more equitable society for women in Punjab.