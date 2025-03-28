ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Women in Punjab welcomed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's initiative to deploy special male and female police squads in various Eid bazaars, providing a safe and secure environment for women and children, shielding them from harassment during Eid celebrations.

This proactive measure has been widely appreciated by the public, particularly women, who have often felt vulnerable while shopping for Eid essentials and are now relieved to have a dedicated security presence ensuring their well-being.

According to shopkeepers, Chief Minister's 'Friendly Protection Force' initiative has won the hearts of women in Punjab, providing them with a sense of security and empowerment during Eid celebrations.

A young girl from Lahore talking to a private news channel lauded the initiative, saying, "Now we can freely move around in Eid bazaars without any fear or hesitation, thanks to the Chief Minister's efforts to ensure our safety and security."

"This is a great step towards empowering women and ensuring their safety in public spaces," said a student from Faisalabad.

"We are grateful to the Chief Minister for taking our concerns seriously and providing a secure environment for us to celebrate Eid," said a mother from Multan.

"I can now take my daughters to the Eid bazaar without worrying about their safety," said Khalid, a father of two from Lahore.

"This initiative shows that our government cares about the well-being of its citizens, especially women and children," said a working professional from Gujranwala. "We hope that this initiative will set a precedent for future events and gatherings, ensuring that women and children always feel protected," said a concerned citizen from Rawalpindi.

"We are proud to be serving our community on bicycles, ensuring that women and children feel safe and protected during Eid celebrations," said Constable while performing duty in Lahore.

"As part of this special squad, I am committed to safeguarding our citizens, especially women and children, and ensuring that they have a joyful and secure Eid experience," said male constable.