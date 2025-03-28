Open Menu

Punjab Women Welcome CM's 'Friendly Protection Force' For Harassment-free Eid Shopping

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Punjab women welcome CM's 'Friendly Protection Force' for harassment-free eid shopping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Women in Punjab welcomed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's initiative to deploy special male and female police squads in various Eid bazaars, providing a safe and secure environment for women and children, shielding them from harassment during Eid celebrations.

This proactive measure has been widely appreciated by the public, particularly women, who have often felt vulnerable while shopping for Eid essentials and are now relieved to have a dedicated security presence ensuring their well-being.

According to shopkeepers, Chief Minister's 'Friendly Protection Force' initiative has won the hearts of women in Punjab, providing them with a sense of security and empowerment during Eid celebrations.

A young girl from Lahore talking to a private news channel lauded the initiative, saying, "Now we can freely move around in Eid bazaars without any fear or hesitation, thanks to the Chief Minister's efforts to ensure our safety and security."

"This is a great step towards empowering women and ensuring their safety in public spaces," said a student from Faisalabad.

"We are grateful to the Chief Minister for taking our concerns seriously and providing a secure environment for us to celebrate Eid," said a mother from Multan.

"I can now take my daughters to the Eid bazaar without worrying about their safety," said Khalid, a father of two from Lahore.

"This initiative shows that our government cares about the well-being of its citizens, especially women and children," said a working professional from Gujranwala. "We hope that this initiative will set a precedent for future events and gatherings, ensuring that women and children always feel protected," said a concerned citizen from Rawalpindi.

"We are proud to be serving our community on bicycles, ensuring that women and children feel safe and protected during Eid celebrations," said Constable while performing duty in Lahore.

"As part of this special squad, I am committed to safeguarding our citizens, especially women and children, and ensuring that they have a joyful and secure Eid experience," said male constable.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

21 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the N ..

Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

21 minutes ago
 XRG continues global expansion with entry into Moz ..

XRG continues global expansion with entry into Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin LNG p ..

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various gov ..

Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various government entities at Ramadan If ..

11 hours ago
US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions ..

US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions of children’s lives at risk

11 hours ago
 ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar ..

ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar at Habshan 5 Gas Facility

11 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai

Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai

12 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House m ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, cha ..

12 hours ago
 Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disp ..

Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes ahead of Eid

12 hours ago
 Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to ad ..

Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan