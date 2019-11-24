UrduPoint.com
Punjab Women's Helpline Receives 15,182 Complaints Of Domestic Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

Punjab Women's Helpline receives 15,182 complaints of domestic violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Women's Helpline has received a total of 15,182 complaints of domestic violence during the year 2018-2019.

According to the data shared by department, in alone 28,923 calls were received by police, in which 15,698 cases of domestic violence were reported, 4,063 cases of harassment were reported, threatening cases were 2,033 while 549 cases of sexual assault were reported in year 2018.

The Helpline has addressed 75.128 percent inquires to the satisfaction of the callers with the number of inquires increasing over by the year.

This is indicative of the success of the increased awareness efforts including awareness calls and advertisement campaigns by Punjab Women's Helpline.

This Helpline was set up to empower women by providing them a platform for support on economic, social and legal issues through information, referrals to relevant departments and opportunities within the government.

