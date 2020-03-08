Punjab Workers Welfare Board invites hajj applications by March 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Workers Welfare board (PWWB) has invited applications from workers and mine labours to perform Hajj on PWWB's expense by March 16.

According to official sources, the applications could be submitted in the local labour department offices or in case of mine workers the applications must be submitted to relevant assistant miners.

The workers of district Lahore should submit their applications to the office of Punjab Workers Welfare Board.

A total of 10 candidates will be selected for performing hajj after thorough scrutiny and transparent balloting. The applicant of Punjab should be the worker of some valid approved firm as per the act of 1971 and 1968.

The workers should have been registered according to the Factory Act 1934 and Mining Act 1923. The applicant should not have performed Hajj before. Persons already performed Hajj were not eligible to perform Hajj under the scheme.

The age limit of the applicant is at least 40 years. The applicant has to submit his Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) too along with his application form. The copy of the registration of the factory should also be submitted along with the applications.

Further details could be collected by clicking www.pwwb.com.pk : 042- 99260242, F-A/1, Khyber Block, allama Iqbal Town, Lahore.

