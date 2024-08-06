Punjab, World Bank Forge Historic Agreement For Development
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 08:03 PM
Under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has reached a historic agreement with the World Bank
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government has reached a historic agreement with the World Bank.
The World Bank has expressed its support for a public-private partnership with the Punjab government, aimed at poverty reduction, economic and social development, environmental improvement, and smog eradication.
This agreement was discussed in a meeting chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and attended by ministers from the education, health, industry, agriculture, local government, and irrigation departments.
During the meeting, terms were finalized in discussions with a high-level World Bank delegation led by Country Director Najy Benhassine. The delegation explored areas of cooperation and reviewed various possibilities.
Maryam Aurangzeb remarked that the 'Country Framework' is the World Bank's international program that collaborates with partner countries or provincial governments to achieve rapid development in various sectors, including agriculture, health, and education.
The objective of participating in this special program for 2024-2027 is to accelerate overall development, covering sectors like agriculture, health, education, IT, youth employment, and skills development. Efforts will be made to provide world-class healthcare facilities, address malnutrition in mothers and children, improve health standards, promote family planning education, and collaborate in other sectors in Punjab, she noted.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the largest and most comprehensive program to date to improve Punjab's health system. This initiative includes upgrading 300 health centers and 250 basic health units in rural areas to international standards, the minister added.
She emphasized that the provision of doctors, medicines, medical staff, and equipment at every government health facility, whether in villages or cities, will be ensured. The program to provide global-standard IT training and skill development for millions of youths is progressing rapidly.
The chief minister's primary goal is to ensure significant and visible improvements in governance and various sectors for equal development in rural and urban areas, Maryam Aurangzeb said, adding that by providing laptops to the youth, the IT revolution is transforming their lives and opening doors to education and employment. Similarly, the Kisan Card has liberated agriculture and farmers from middlemen's exploitation, and the program to transition agricultural tube-wells to solar power is being implemented, she added.
The senior minister mentioned that the chief minister is diligently implementing a comprehensive plan to make Punjab's population healthier, educate the youth, and improve the province's economic condition and environment over the next five years.
Najy Benhassine remarked that the Chief Minister's Green Credit Program is part of this initiative. The World Bank delegation praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's comprehensive vision for economic, social, and environmental development and assured full cooperation.
They expressed a desire for strong, lasting, and comprehensive collaboration with Pakistan. Collaborative efforts to solve common issues are the right strategy.
The meeting at the P&D Complex also included secretaries and senior officials.
Recent Stories
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases9 minutes ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food9 minutes ago
-
Police officials appreciated9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts9 minutes ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider9 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial12 minutes ago
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK19 minutes ago
-
Monsoon tree plantation drive organized19 minutes ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis19 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant project of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park in Islamabad38 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat for stern action against milk adulteration39 minutes ago
-
Railways asks all DS to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land39 minutes ago