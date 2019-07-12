Punjab Youth Festival scam: five more accused remanded in NAB custody

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday handed over five more accused, involved in the Punjab Youth Festival scam, to the National Accountability Bureau on 14-day physical remand.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein the bureau officials produced the accused including Ahsan ul Haq, Muhammad Imran, Tayyab Waseem, Muhammad Asif and Khalid Mehmood.

The prosecutor argued that the accused were arrested on pointation of former director general Punjab Sports Board Usman Anwar, who was in custody of the bureau on physical remand.

He submitted that the accused-including sports board officials and the contractors- caused loss to the national exchequer through illegal tenders awarded in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules.

He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

However, the accused denied the charges levelled against them and claimed innocence.

But, the court handed over the accused to NAB for 14-days on physical remand.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bureau had already arrested Usman Anwar on charges of embezzlement in the funds of the Punjab Youth Festival.