Punjab Youth Festival Scam: Lahore High Court Grants Bail To Approver

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:26 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted bail to Waseem Ahmad, an approver against former provincial sports minister Rana Mashhood and former DG Sports Usman Anwar in Punjab Youth festival scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday granted bail to Waseem Ahmad, an approver against former provincial sports minister Rana Mashhood and former DG Sports Usman Anwar in Punjab Youth festival scam.

The bench directed Waseem Ahmad for submitting surety bonds of Rs 5 million for availing the relief.

The division bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem heard the bail petition filed by Waseem Ahmad.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in connection with the scam.

He submitted that Waseem Ahmad had become an approver in the case and got recorded his confessional statement before a judicial magistrate in this regard.

He submitted that his client had been lodged in jail on judicial remand and his custody was no longer required by the bureau in the case.

He pleaded with the court for granting post-arrest bail to him.

The NAB prosecutor submitted that the bureau did not have any objection, if the accused was released on bail in accordance with the law.

The bench after hearing arguments of the parties granted bail and directed for submitting surety bonds.

Waseem Ahmad had got recorded his confessional statement before judicial magistrate stating that former provincial sports minister Rana Mashhood gave illegal contracts in the festival.

He also admitted that Rana Mashhood and former DG Sports Usman Anwar gave the contracts to fictitious companies and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

