ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Chairperson of the CM Task Force on Skills Development, Adnan Afzal Chattha reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to empowering youth with world-class skills development education.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz, he said that the government aims to transform vocational institutes to meet international standards, equipped with state-of-the-art labs and a modern curriculum.

By providing youth with market-driven skills, the program will enable youth to excel in the global job market and secure better livelihood opportunities, he said in an interview with ptv news. The Punjab government is playing a significant role in promoting skill development education alongside traditional schools, aiming to raise awareness among youth and parents, he added.

The government is promoting various programs to equip youth with market-driven skills, enhancing their employability globally, he said adding that the government has launched various initiatives to empower youth, including the Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub, Laptop Scheme, Skills Development Programme, Talent Hunt Youth sports League, Green Youth Movement, National Innovation Award, Youth Development Centre, National Youth Council, and YES Programs.

Additionally, vocational training programs in fields like nursing, electrical work, solar technology, tile fixing, welding, and bricklaying are available, he mentioned.

He said that key partners include TEVTA, PSDF, and international collaborations like China these programs aim to equip youth with market-driven skills, enhance employability globally and contribute to Pakistan's economic growth. He said that empowering rural women and youth through vocational training programs is a game-changer for their socio-economic well-being.

The Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) is playing a vital role in bridging the skills gap in Pakistan's rapidly evolving job market, he said and added that PSDF is Pakistan's largest skills development fund, aiming to boost the skill development of youth, marginalized communities and women from rural areas, he further mentioned.

This initiative is crucial in addressing the skills gap and ensuring that the workforce is equipped to meet the demands of the modern job market, he noted.

He said that the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) is also leading this effort, focusing on developing a skilled workforce crucial for socio-economic growth. CM' Primary objective is to enhance the employability of Punjab's youth by providing training in cutting-edge fields such as cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, graphic designing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and game development, he added.

This initiative also promises international certification from renowned organizations like microsoft, Adobe, Cisco, and Unity, recognized globally for their standards, he said and highlighted that TEVTA is launching an exciting program on Wahdat Road to equip youth with graphics and printing skills, thanks to a collaborative effort with China.

The chairperson also underlined that agriculture and climate internship programs, emphasizing their focus on cultural export and training initiatives.

He said that the Punjab government is empowering youth through soft skill courses, such as hospitality and chef training which is a fantastic opportunity for them to develop valuable skills and enhance their employability. Additionally, the announcement of a program providing loan facilities to help these youth start their own businesses is a game-changer, he concluded.