Punjab Zakat & Ushr Council Approves Scholarships For 8,704 Madaris Students

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Zakat & Ushr Council Thursday approved the release of over Rs 29.7 million in the head of Scholarship Zakat Fund among 6,682 students of 62 religious Madaris of Mianwali, Gujranwala, Khanewal, Kasur, Rajanpur, Lahore and Sialkot districts.

The council gave this approval in its 7th meeting held under the chair of its chairman Chaudhry Bilal Ijaz.

The meeting was also attended by Minister Zakat & Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika, Secretary Zakat Alimgir Ahmed Khan, Deputy Secretary (Admin) Saifullah Gondal, administrators Zakat Muhammad Aslam Ramey and council members Hafiz Fazal Raheem Ashrafi, Muhammad Abdullah Warraich and other officials of concerned departments.

The approval has also been given to release over Rs. 13.1 million in the head of general scholarship among 2022 students of 43 educational institutions of Khanewal, Rajanpur, Gujranwala, Lahore and Vehari districts.

Moreover, matter regarding release of Zakat fund to vocational training institutes were also discussed in the meeting.

