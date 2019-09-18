Punjab Zakat & Ushr Council meets

Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council granted an approval for the issuance of education scholarships amounting to Rs 24.2 million in sixteen districts among 3571 male and female students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council granted an approval for the issuance of education scholarships amounting to Rs 24.2 million in sixteen districts among 3571 male and female students.

Furthermore, release of scholarships amounting to Rs 7.065 million in three districts of 22 religious seminaries among 1236 male and female students was also granted approval.

Chairman Punjab Zakat & Ushr Council Ch. Bilal Ejaz chaired the meeting in which Minister Zakat & Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika, SecretaryZakat & Ushr Alamgir Ahmad Khan, Deputy Secretary Admn Safiullah Gondal, Administrator Punjab Zakat Muhammad Aslam Ramay and Deputy Administrator Zakat Muhammad Sajjad Babar and members of the council, Muhammad Abdullah Warriach MPA, Ahmad Shah Kagha MPA, Saeed Akbar Khan MPA, Syed Khawar Ali Shah MPA, Muhammad Afzal MPA, Saleem Bibi MPA, Ayesha Iqbal MPA,.

Tanveer Kausar, Section Officer, representative of Secretary Finance and Section Officer Muhammad Anwar, representative of Secretary Social Welfare also participated in the meeting.