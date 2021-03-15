Punjabi culture day celebrated in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjabi culture day was celebrated at Government Girls Degree College here on Sunday.

The students through their performance showcased the Punjabi culture with traditional songs, dancing, and bhangra.

Tooba Rajput, an orgnizer of the event said we want our young girls to feel proud of their culture. It is pertinent to be mentioned here that due to the implementation of corona SOPs and partial lockdown in several areas, event was strictly restricted by changing the Day long celeberations.