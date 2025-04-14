Punjabi Culture Day Observed In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab Culture Day was celebrated in the division as a colorful ceremony was organized
at the Arts Council Complex.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem with other
administrative officers, students and others participated.
A painting competition was also held among university students
while school students beautifully depicted the culture of Punjab.
A Punjabi poetry competition was also organized in which poets presented their poems.
Director Arts Council Asad Rabbani and Professor Dr Haroon-ul-Rashid Tabassum also attended
the ceremony.
Earlier, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem inaugurated the painting competition at the Arts Council Gallery.
Recent Stories
Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections
President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy
SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025
4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister
First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjabi culture day observed in Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
Rs19.2m fines, 1,461 held over profiteering6 minutes ago
-
Condolences pour in for Professor Khurshid Ahmed's passing16 minutes ago
-
RPO pins promotion badges on two police officers16 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search and strike operation to control crimes16 minutes ago
-
IMF mission calls on President SCBAP36 minutes ago
-
CTD foil major terror plan, 10 terrorists arrested36 minutes ago
-
401 shops sealed, equipments seized46 minutes ago
-
Aror University Sukkur conducts admission entry test for fall 202546 minutes ago
-
AC holds “Khuli Katcheri” to resolve people’s issue on priority46 minutes ago
-
Multi-stakeholder consultation proposes key amendments to Draft Bill banning E-Cigarettes in KP46 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM pays tribute to his late father on 18th death anniversary46 minutes ago