Open Menu

Punjabi Culture Day Observed In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Punjabi culture day observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab Culture Day was celebrated in the division as a colorful ceremony was organized

at the Arts Council Complex.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem with other

administrative officers, students and others participated.

A painting competition was also held among university students

while school students beautifully depicted the culture of Punjab.

A Punjabi poetry competition was also organized in which poets presented their poems.

Director Arts Council Asad Rabbani and Professor Dr Haroon-ul-Rashid Tabassum also attended

the ceremony.

Earlier, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem inaugurated the painting competition at the Arts Council Gallery.

Recent Stories

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

44 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

44 minutes ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

44 minutes ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

44 minutes ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

44 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

45 minutes ago
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

45 minutes ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

46 minutes ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

46 minutes ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

2 hours ago
 Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan