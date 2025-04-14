Punjabi culture day observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Punjab Culture Day was celebrated in the division as a colorful ceremony was organized

at the Arts Council Complex.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem with other

administrative officers, students and others participated.

A painting competition was also held among university students

while school students beautifully depicted the culture of Punjab.

A Punjabi poetry competition was also organized in which poets presented their poems.

Director Arts Council Asad Rabbani and Professor Dr Haroon-ul-Rashid Tabassum also attended

the ceremony.

Earlier, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem inaugurated the painting competition at the Arts Council Gallery.