Punjabi Culture Festival Rescheduled To April 14: Azma

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has announced that the Punjabi Culture Festival, scheduled for March 14, has been rescheduled, and not it will take place on April 14.

In a video message, she said that the festival is being rescheduled in light of the current situation in the country.

Azma Bukhari explained that the decision was made out of respect for the recent train accident in Balochistan and the holy month of Ramazan. However, the festival will now take place on April 14.

She expressed hope that those trapped in the train in Jafarabad would safely return to their homes. The minister reaffirmed that on April 14, Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm, showcasing the vibrant colors of Punjabi heritage.

