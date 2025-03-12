Punjabi Culture Festival Rescheduled To April 14: Azma
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has announced that the Punjabi Culture Festival, scheduled for March 14, has been rescheduled, and not it will take place on April 14.
In a video message, she said that the festival is being rescheduled in light of the current situation in the country.
Azma Bukhari explained that the decision was made out of respect for the recent train accident in Balochistan and the holy month of Ramazan. However, the festival will now take place on April 14.
She expressed hope that those trapped in the train in Jafarabad would safely return to their homes. The minister reaffirmed that on April 14, Punjab Culture Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm, showcasing the vibrant colors of Punjabi heritage.
Recent Stories
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..
Ma’an releases its community contribution report
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US consul general discusses Punjab law, order with home secretary6 minutes ago
-
Arrangements underway to improve public transport: commissioner6 minutes ago
-
Authority instructors inspected CNG stations and petrol pumps6 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive in full swing in Jhelum under 'Suthra Punjab'6 minutes ago
-
2 held for pickpocketing in metro bus, stolen money recovered6 minutes ago
-
'Good Touch, Bad Touch' awareness to be included in school curricula6 minutes ago
-
Punjabi Culture Festival rescheduled to April 14: Azma6 minutes ago
-
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal11 minutes ago
-
Shrajeel condemns terrorist attack on Jaffer Express16 minutes ago
-
35 properties sealed in crackdown on property tax defaulters26 minutes ago
-
AC inspects cleanliness campaign26 minutes ago
-
DPM urges all concerned to fast-track conversion of agricultural tube wells to solar power26 minutes ago