Punjabi Festival kicks off at Alhamra

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 09:11 PM
The highly anticipated Punjabi Festival commenced on Friday at the Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, marking the start of a vibrant three-day celebration of Punjabi culture, music, dance and art
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The highly anticipated Punjabi Festival commenced on Friday at the Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, marking the start of a vibrant three-day celebration of Punjabi culture, music, dance and art.
Running through Sunday, the festival showcases Punjab's rich heritage and is set to attract both local and international guests.
The opening day featured an array of traditional music performances, folk dances and poetry recitations, all aimed at promoting the Punjabi language and culture. The Lahore Arts Council, known for its dedication to preserving and promoting the arts, has once again taken the lead in organising the grand event, ensuring that attendees experience the true essence of Punjab.
Speaking at the inauguration, a representative from Alhamra emphasised the council’s commitment to fostering harmony and mutual respect through cultural exchange.
"Alhamra is an institution that works tirelessly to promote art and culture, not just in Pakistan but across the globe. Whether it's the Sufi Festival, Punjabi Festival, Think Fest, Faiz Festival or the Lahore Literary Festival, we strive to welcome and honor every guest, local or international, with the utmost hospitality," the representative stated.
The Punjabi Festival plays a crucial role in the promotion and development of the Punjabi language, offering audiences an opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions about its evolution and contemporary significance. Through various sessions and activities, attendees can immerse themselves in Punjabi literature, music, and art, making it a truly enriching experience.
February is a bustling month at Alhamra, packed with festivals and events celebrating the diverse artistic heritage of Pakistan. Following the Punjabi Festival, the arts council will host various cultural events, ranging from Sufi music nights to literary discussions, offering something for every art enthusiast.
Later in the month, the Lahore Literary Festival will bring together renowned authors, poets and thinkers from around the world for thought-provoking conversations on literature and society.
Three-Day Punjabi Festival schedule
The Punjabi Festival will continue over the next two days with a dynamic lineup of events:
Friday (Opening Day):
Traditional Punjabi music and dance performances
Folk songs and interactive sessions on Punjabi literature.
Saturday:
Workshops on Punjabi folk art, including pottery and embroidery
Grand musical night featuring renowned Punjabi artists
Sunday (Closing Day):
Punjabi poetry recitation competition
Cultural parade showcasing traditional Punjabi attire and crafts
Closing ceremony with awards recognising outstanding contributions to Punjabi culture
The Punjabi Festival at Alhamra is more than just a celebration - it is a testament to the enduring spirit of Punjab’s cultural heritage. As the festivities continue through the weekend, the event promises to be a memorable experience, fostering a deeper appreciation for Punjab’s rich traditions.
