Punjabi folk artists enthrall audience at Lok Mela

Wed 03rd November 2021

Punjab Musical Night gathered huge crowd featuring Punjabi folk songs in ongoing folk 'Mela' here at Lok Virsa on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Musical Night gathered huge crowd featuring Punjabi folk songs in ongoing folk 'Mela' here at Lok Virsa on Wednesday.

According to Lok Virsa, renowned Punjabi artists and musicians including Sain Zahoor, Laila Jatti, Sain Raiz and Aslam Lohar and others enthralled the audience at open air theatre.

The Punjab pavilion included craftspeople, folk artists, folk musicians and dance groups.

The festival provides an opportunity to the people and residents of the twin cities to have cultural entertainment.

Speaking on the occasion, singer Laila Jatti said that "Lok Virsa deserves appreciation for promoting the rich heritage of country in such beautiful way."Lok Virsa's effort in projecting the true culture of Punjab was praise worthy, she added.

She said, "We will support every initiative that can lead to create national harmony and integration among the nation, which is need of the hour."

