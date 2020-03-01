UrduPoint.com
Punjabi Folk Singer 'Alam Lohar' Remembered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Renowned amazing Punjabi folk singer Alam Lohar was considered to be one of the pioneers of singing jugni songs in south Asia was remembered on his 92nd birth anniversary today (Sunday).

Alam Lohar mostly sung folk song with his chimta (traditional Punjabi percussion musical instrument) with his unique style. The mannequins (statues) wearing beautiful traditional costumes show a great resemblance with the actual faces of the artists.

He was born in the small village of AachGoach in Gujrat District, in Punjab, to a family of blacksmiths.

Alam Lohar developed a new style of singing the Punjabi Vaar, an epic or folk tale. He is famous for his rendition of Waris Shah's Heer, which he has memorized in 36 styles and forms.

He recorded his first album at the age of 13 and has outsold all other singers in Pakistan in the 1970s, private news channels reported.

It was the Queen's Jubilee event in the UK and there was a singing competition between all Commonwealth Countries and after all performances: Alam Lohar won the award as the best performance and was handed a gold medal for his unique and God given voice.

In many rural villages, the local traditional people have called him 'Sher-e-Punjab' or 'Heerah' meaning diamond.

His famous compositions are Dharti Panj Daryavan Di, SaifulMalook, Jugni , Mirza, Qissa, SohniMahiwal, SassiPannu.

Alam Lohar died in an accident near Sham ki Bhaitiyan on July 3, 1979.

Alam Lohar was also honored with Pakistan's highest civil award for arts and theatre.

