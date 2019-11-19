Punjabi language most sustainable: Augustine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Tuesday that Punjabi language was extremely effective and most sustainable due to its rich literature

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Tuesday that Punjabi language was extremely effective and most sustainable due to its rich literature.

Addressing the Punjabi Conference on Kashmir organized by the Lahore Collage for Women University (LCWU), he said that India had been fully exposed in the comity of nations because of brutalities its security forces were unleashing in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The minister said that Pakistan and India were nuclear powers and could not afford to wage a war but India deliberately creating a war-like situation in the region.

Augustine said that 64% of Pakistan's population consists of youth, which was a good omen for future prosperity of the country. "It is, however, also a challenge for the government", he said. He added that fulfillment of youth's aspirations was responsibility of the government and the most useful thing that could be done was to create meaningful opportunities in education, employment and engagement that could empower young to unleash their potential.

LCWU Chairperson Punjabi Department, Dr. Mujahida Butt said in her address that Punjabi was the mother tongue of the biggest province of Pakistan. It was not only a medium of communication but was a source of our heritage, religious, cultural and historical assets of the region, she added.

Other speakers also addressed to the ceremony and condemned the continued brutality in occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces. A resolution also passed by the students in the favor of Kashmir and at the end of the ceremony a memorial shield was presented to the Minister Ijaz Alam by the administration of LCWU.

Large number of students and professors of LCWU were present in the ceremony.