Punjabi Mushaira Held
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A Punjabi Mushaira (poetry recital) was organized under the auspices of Rehtal Karana Bar here on Sunda.
The event brought together renowned poets who lit up the program with their soulful poetry and lyrical expressions.
Prominent poets including Hayat Bhatti, Ashiq Hussain Rahi, Nasir Ranjha, and Ramzan Razi graced the stage, captivating the audience with their thought-provoking poetry.
The Rehtal organizers said the Primary aim of the Mushaira was to promote Punjabi language and culture, especially among the younger generation.
