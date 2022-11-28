Punjabi musical night witness huge crowds at 'Lok Mela'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjabi folk artistes and singers enthralled huge crowds at a musical night at open air theater as a part of ongoing folk 'Mela' here late Sunday.

According to PHA media consultant, Shafqat Awan,prominent folk artistes and folk singer including Malkoo performed in the show.

Speaking on the occasion, Folk singer Malkoo said that "Lok Mela deserves appreciation for promoting the rich culture and heritage of the Punjab in such beautiful way".

He added that, "We will support every initiative that can lead to create national harmony and integration among the nation, which is need of the hour."Former MNA from Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf Chudhry Amir Cheema, Transport minister Punjab Chudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema,Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain (R) Nadeem Nasir were also present in the event.

The festival would end on November 30.